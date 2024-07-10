Egypt’s Vision 2030 focuses on security, economic growth

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – EGYPT seeks to embark on a new path aimed at tightening the country’s security, enhancing economic growth, job creation while fighting rising inflation.

The Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revealed this on Monday pointing out in the next three years the North African nation would leave no stone unturned in its quest to achieve the Vision 2030 aspirations.

“We stand united in our mission to continue building our nation and fulfilling the aspirations of our people,” said Madbouly.

Madbouly said among other issues on the Vision 2030 blueprint were tightening of the country’s national security, implementation of policies that enable economic progress, education and health services.

“We are committed to addressing citizens’ concerns and reducing their hardships,” he said.

He said all outstanding developmental projects that are still in progress or incompleted will be completed to ensure meaningful development.

On the housing backlog, Egypt seeks to construct 500,000 housing units to accommodate citizens in both urban and rural areas.

The new Egyptian cabinet was sworn last week following the reshuffling of various portfolios, which include ministries of defense, foreign affairs, justice, electricity, petroleum, finance, agriculture, civil aviation and tourism.

Egypt is Africa’s second largest economy after South Africa.

– CAJ News