Mazda’s CX-5 is the real deal

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE moment one sits behind the steering and sets the Mazda CX-5 in motion, one agrees with the manufacturer of this Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that the vehicle is the real deal.

It might come across as a smaller SUV but packs a punch through high-quality interior inspired by technology that ensures safety and security.

I’m a driver who values vehicles powered by technology that ensures safety and security of occupants. The Mazda CX-5 guarantees all these security innovations.

It comes with a broadcast material (infotainment system), which guarantees entertainment while at the same time informing the driver of anything he might want to know pertaining directions, safety and security on the road.

Interestingly, once the driver starts the engine, the Mazda CX-5’s infotainment system processes its data fast to ensure the driver has full control of the screen to enhance the driving capability.

The screen boots up fast upon starting the engine, unlike other cars that require a minute or so in order to show the switch on full screen.

Its infotainment system is one of the easiest to use considering it has rightly been placed in view where it is strategic, central and does not interfere with the driver’s operations.

The infotainment system is always bright, making it easy to navigate at any given time.

The system gives the driver full control of the car, especially when phoning while driving at the same time yet without any obstructions.

The CX-5 also boasts driver’s aids such as a lane departure warning system. These aids are so important in that they issue some sound notice that attracts the driver’s attention in order to make a quick decision whether to turn right or left depending on the road the driver would like to use.

It does so in style without disrupting other motorists behind or in front of your vehicle.

The CX-5 is an automatic and petrol machine, making driving a simple but exciting task.

Still on safety, the front of the car’s adaptive cruise control system is thrilling. It boasts intelligent security which enables it to judge when a car is travelling faster than when you pull in front. This helps the driver not to slam on the brakes, which is what a number of cars still do.

The Cruising and Traffic Support feature is second to none, especially when driving on a freeway.

It can alert when the pressure on wheels has dropped before the driver fixes the problem.

The CX-5 boasts a dual frontal, side chest and curtain airbags, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), pedestrian detection, reversing AEB, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, adaptive cruise control with stop/go, reverse camera, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring.

It also comes with automatic light emitting diode (LED) headlights, automatic high-beam, rain-sensing wipers, body-coloured side mirrors with power folding, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 6-speaker sound system, two front USB-C ports, push-button start, air-conditioning, electric parking brake with auto-hold, keyless window open function, rear seat reclining function and LED tail lights.

Other features include satellite navigation, rear air vents, paddle shifters, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear centre armrest, two rear USB-A ports, power-folding, heated exterior mirrors, wireless phone charger, LED daytime running lights, hands-free power tailgate and Cruising and Traffic Support.

COMFORT:

As a frequent long-distance driver, I found the CX-5 comfortable.

Ideal for the winter season upon us, the two front seats in the vehicle are ideal in that they are heated. They generate hot temperatures quickly.

Seats are always adjustable electronically, giving the driver the desired control of the steering.

FUEL CONSUMPTION

In a country like South Africa, where fuel prices always fluctuate, the CX-5 is a blessing for fuel efficiency.

PERFORMANCE

The CX-5 performs well and handles quite perfectly.

BOOT

The SUV has an average boot. For a small family of four, the car can still handle two-three suitcases for the four family members or friends travelling together.

VALUE

It is valued at R564 900 00 (about US$32 000) in South Africa.

– CAJ News