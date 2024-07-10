Zambia enhances digitisation of health services

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA has reiterated a commitment to digitize the healthcare sector to promote service delivery and stop pilferage of drugs and medicines.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the centre of the strategy.

The Ministry of Health has in partnership with the science and technology portfolio adopted the Track and Trace programme, a new initiative to monitor the movement of drugs.

Felix Mutati, the Minister of Science and Technology, said the use of digital tools to deliver health services would promote transparent utilisation of government resources and detect culprits involved in the theft and illegal sale of drugs.

Health workers at public institutions are accused of criminality.

“By employing AI in the health sector, we will deliver drugs faster and reduce the cost,” Mutati said.

He was addressing stakeholders in the health sector as they held the 2025 to 2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework in the northwestern province of Muchinga.

Sylvia Masebo, the Minister of Health, this past weekend said Parliament would pass a law that would stiffen sentences meted out against culprits involved in the theft of drugs.

The government of President Haikande Hichilema has established a National Task Force Team on the Search for Medicines and Medical Supplies, to tackle the scourge.

In May, the task force arrested 20 individuals allegedly involved in the pilferage of drugs and medicines. Some pharmacies alleged to be benefitting from the theft were raided.

The task force comprises members of the Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency, Medicines Regulatory Authority, Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission, Office of the President and Ministry of Health.

– CAJ News