Kenya Gen Z protests take new twist

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – ONGOING protests in Kenya have assumed a new dimension after hundreds took to the streets in the usually peaceful Bomet County to demand the governor’s resignation.

Residents want Governor Hillary Barchok gone over the prevailing water shortages.

The provincial capital, Bomet town, is the epicentre of the protests.

On Thursday, demonstrators, mostly youth said to be of the Gen Z movement, marched to the office of Barchok.

Protests were initially peaceful but later in the day, roads were blockaded and burning tyres littered the streets.

It is alleged the chaos was the handiwork of criminals that have hijacked the protest action.

Bomet town, 170 kilometres west of the capital Nairobi has been exempt from weeks of protests in urban centres by Kenyans over the Finance Bill in recent weeks.

The beleaguered governor had been quoted as saying Bomet residents did not participate in the protests because it was “overdeveloped.”

At the time of publishing, further protests were likely and security services likely deployed to clear blockades and disperse protesters.

Clashes between police and protesters were likely.

Protests have rendered the B3 highway leading to Nairobi unsafe.

Amid the ongoing strike, Barchok said, “Our normal operations are running smoothly, even as we anticipate an engagement with our Gen Z.”

The governor claimed some leaders had taken advantage of the protests to advance their political agenda.

“We are aware of their intentions to hijack the protests to disrupt businesses in town and derail the normal operations of the county government of Bomet.”

Kenya has grabbed international headlines after weeks of protests against the government of President William Ruto, who protesters want to resign.

Around 40 people have been killed, sparking protests against state security personnel.

– CAJ News