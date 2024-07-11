MTN mobile library reaches thousands of scholars

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has reached out to more than 4 700 South African children through its “Y’ello Care Bus.”

This is under the mobile operator’s 2024 “Y’ello Care” staff-driven initiative to help bridge the digital divide by taking education to rural schools where resources such as libraries and tech teaching resources are lacking.

Throughout June, under the banner of “Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow: Education for Rural and Remote Communities,” the Y’ello Care mobile tech library covered 1 287 km across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and North-West provinces.

Where schools could not be reached by the bus, employees from MTN regional offices delivered laptops, tablets, stationery and sanitary products to assist disadvantaged learners with their day-to-day needs.

Every June since 2007, MTN employees across South Africa have been involved in local initiatives to give back to the communities they serve.

This year, over 1 100 MTN employees supported “Yello Care” campaigns that were extended from the traditional 21 days to 30 days to mark MTN’s 30th anniversary.

The milestone coincides with the introduction of democracy in South Africa.

The mobile library was uniquely designed to support MTN’s tech-driven community programmes.

Throughout the month, learners from five provinces were encouraged to use the bus facilities to access online educational resources, particularly those designed to support vital science, technology,

engineering and maths.

Arthur Mukhuvha, General Manager of MTN SA Foundation, said by reaching thousands of children, the mobile library was proving an invaluable tool in helping to reduce the deficits created by unequal access to

education, social inequality and accessibility that still exist in South Africa.

“We are dedicated to continuing to address these inequalities and creating real opportunities for South Africans,” Mukhuvha said.

– CAJ News