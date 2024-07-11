MTN ranked best network, Cell C vastly improves

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has retained its status as the best mobile network in South Africa.

This is according to the Mobile Network Quality Report, released by MyBroadband Insights, for the second quarter of 2024.

The report’s Quality Score out of 10 then shows how a network performed in relation to other networks during the period.

MTN reigned supreme with a score of 9,87, followed by Vodacom at 8,85, Cell C at 6,83, Telkom at 4,91 and Rain at 4,48.

The report is based on 288 210 speed tests performed by 7 092 mobile data users across South Africa between April 1 and June 30, 2024.

The testing included data from crowd-sourced users and dedicated drive tests, ensuring a balanced and accurate representation of real-world network performance.

The research shows South Africa’s average mobile download speed was 70,41 Mbps, up from 62,27 Mbps a year ago.

The average upload speed was 15,94 Mbps, an increase from 14,88 Mbps over the same period in 2023.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 83,08 Mbps, followed by Vodacom at 79,70 Mbps, Cell C at 54,50 Mbps, and Telkom at 32,29 Mbps.

Rain had the worst performance, with an average download speed of 21.31 Mbps.

“It was well below the national average and out of sync with the rest of the industry,” said Marius Hollenbach, MyBroadband Insights Director.

MTN performed best in eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay. Vodacom reigned supreme in Johannesburg, Mangaung and Cape Town.

Hollenbach said MTN’s strong network performance was expected as, for the past decade, it had invested R10 billion annually in its network infrastructure.

The operator increased its capital expenditure in South Africa by 15 percent over the last year, which included upgrading infrastructure with advanced batteries and generators amid power cuts in South Africa.

The latest report also highlights Cell C’s improvement. This improvement is linked to Cell C’s migration to MTN’s network and optimisation of its virtual network.

– CAJ News