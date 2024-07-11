TCL seeks increased South Africa market share

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TCL Electronics is strengthening its market presence in South Africa.

Ranked the world’s second top television brand, it has announced some significant partnerships with Makro, one of the most prominent retail chains in the country.

This collaboration aims to strengthen TCL’s market presence and provide enhanced accessibility to TCL products across South Africa.

The partnership leverages Makro’s extensive retail network and TCL’s product offerings to bring a wide range of technology consumer electronics to South African consumers.

As part of the partnership, TCL’s innovative premium televisions and smart home solutions will be prominently distributed at the retail stores nationwide, offering customers access to enhanced and high-end technology.

“We are excited to partner with the most highly recommended store in South Africa to expand our footprint in the country,” said Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa.

He believes this collaboration highlights TCL’s commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative products to consumers across the region.

“Makro’s strong retail presence and customer-centric approach align perfectly with TCL’s values, making this partnership a natural fit,” Chen said.

Founded in 1981, TCL is a Chinese partially state-owned electronics company headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong province.

It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells consumer products including television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and small electrical appliances.

It operates in more than 160 markets globally.

– CAJ News