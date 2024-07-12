Heatwaves persist in Algeria, Morocco

from HICHAM ELHARAH in Rabat, Morocco

Morocco Bureau

RABAT, (CAJ News) – HEATWAVES are forecast to persist in Algeria and Morocco through at least the end of July.

Authorities in both North African countries have issued warnings of the severely hot weather, with temperatures projected to escalate to 47 degrees centigrade (117 Fahrenheit).

As of Friday this week, Algeria’s National Meteorological Office has issued heat warnings across Adrar, Ain Salah, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Timimoun and Tindouf provinces.

Warnings are also in place for Ain Delfa, Batna, Chlef, Djelfa, El Bayadh, Medea, M’Sila, Relizane and Tissemsilt provinces.

The Moroccan Directorate General of Meteorology issued heat warnings across much of the country on Friday.

Authorities were likely to issue new alerts and update or rescind existing advisories as weather conditions change over the coming days.

The heatwaves are attributed to climate change.

Earlier this year, heatwaves swept through most of Southern Africa.

Last year, Morocco also suffered a devastating earthquake that left more than 2 900 people dead and over 5 600 injured.

Victims of the September earthquake this week protested outside Parliament in Rabat.

They expressed displeasure at the government’s handling of the disaster.

Victims are demanding increased support and compensation.

– CAJ News