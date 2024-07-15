Ruto demands answers into ‘mysterious’ killings

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYAN President William Ruto wants investigations instituted against those behind the killing of nine mutilated bodies found on a dumpsite in the capital Nairobi last week.

Speaking in Elgeyo-Marakwet County over the weekend, Ruto demanded the security agencies should leave no stone unturned in their investigations in order to bring the culprits to justice following the heinous murder crime.

“Nine bodies have been retrieved from Kware dumpsite in Mukuru kwa Njenga (slum), majority being bodies of women and girls,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan president promised the nation that the culprits behind the mysterious killings would be held accountable.

Ruto appealed to citizens to uphold peace, tolerance, respect and harmony without violating the constitution.

According to the Kenya Commission of Human Rights the Gen Z protests left 41 people dead, more than 300 seriously injured while many of them sustained gunshot wounds.

A total of 630 people were arrested while 32 of them were abducted by police or criminal gangs that infiltrated protest groups.

Ruto assured the nation that firm action would be taken against those behind the killings following the anti-tax hikes demonstrations nationwide.

