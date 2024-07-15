Trump shooting: US further loses moral compass on democracy

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE attempted assassination on Donald Trump has underlined the hypocrisy of the United States in its condemnation of Africa as a continent where the rule of law, democracy, human rights, free and fair elections are not upheld.

Trump’s shooting barely comes four months before crucial American presidential elections are held on 5th November 2024.

Trump has featured prominently in the prevailing global geopolitics, with some arguing America has lost the moral compass to lecture others on democracy, human rights, rule of law and freedom of expression.

Africa, which has always been lectured about free and fair elections by the US and Western allies, accused Washington of double standards.

Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) leaders have for two decades been sanctioned by the US for allegedly breaking the rule of law and holding elections that were not free and fair.

Former United States President Donald Trump with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

“The USA elections will be difficult to call free and fair. An opposition leader (Donald Trump) is shot during his campaign, how will he campaign freely going forward?” it queried.

“ZANU-PF condemns (the) attack. ZANU PF condemns the attempted murder of opposition leader Donald Trump. We call for a thorough investigation into this matter by the current USA government.”

South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, whose government summoned the US ally Israel to Hague at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to answer to charges of genocide being committed in Gaza, Palestine also condemned the attempt on Trump.

“The attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump is a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance (in the US elections). Political violence is the antithesis of democracy. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions.”

Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Echoing the same sentiments was Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who said: “We in Zambia are saddened to hear about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. We join the USA to condemn this criminal act. We wish former President Trump a quick and full recovery.”

The Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) nations’ media outlets linked the shooting of Trump to the US administration.

Prior to Trump’s shooting in Pennsylvania, the former US had met Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, to discuss possibilities of stopping the potential Third World War emanating from Ukraine, being sponsored by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but spearheaded by the United States’ Joe Biden administration.

Orban believes Trump is going to end Russia’s war in Ukraine once elected.

Seen here is Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin

“If you try to stop wars, they (US authorities) will try to assassinate you,” claims the BRICS media.

CHINA:

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, weighed in: “We condemn the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and express sympathies to the former President.”

INDIA:

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said: “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

RUSSIA:

Russia’s MFA says American Democracy “has been brought to a suicidal state by liberalism. The US must carefully re-evaluate its policy of inciting hatred toward political opponents, nations and people, as well as sponsor terrorism.”

“Those who vote in the United States for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, maybe it is better to use this money to finance the American police and other services that are supposed to ensure law and order within the United States?”

Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

“After numerous attempts to eliminate candidate Trump from the political arena, using first legal instruments, courts, and prosecutors, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate. It was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger.”

Weighing in was Russian former president Medvedev, who predicted Donald Trump has “already won” the election “if he isn’t assassinated.”

SAUDI ARABIA:

Saudi Arabia issues statement following Donald Trump assassination attempt.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump and its complete solidarity with the US, the former President, and his family, and affirms its rejection of all forms of violence”

JOURNALISTS:

American journalist, Carlson Tucker, said: “We are speeding towards assassination obviously. They have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have it.”

Trump, who during his time as the US president avoided wars, has become the target of warmongers allegedly sponsored by the Biden administration, which has so far stirred unnecessary conflicts right from Palestine, Ukraine, China and North Korea.

Trump pledged to extinguish upon returning to the White House.

US journalist, Jackson Hinkle, did not mince his words.

He said, “If you try to stop the wars (Ukraine-Russia and Palestine-Israel), they (Joe Biden and NATO) will kill you.”

Trump later thanked God for what he called it was “God alone” who prevented him from being assassinated.

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” Trump said.

– CAJ News