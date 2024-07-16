DP World kicks off Senegal cashew boom

from AMADOU NDIAYE in Dakar, Senegal

Senegal Bureau

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – DP World, the multinational logistics company, has kicked off a cashew boom with record exports from Senegal.

Some 2 000 tonnes of cashews arrived from Guinea Bissau at DP World’s Dakar terminal, aboard the MV Diogue.

A total of 180 000 tonnes were exported from Dakar in 2023, primarily to India and Vietnam.

“The agricultural sector in Senegal and Guinea Bissau represents a significant proportion of economic activity in both countries, which need a stable supply chain that facilitates innovative, flexible and cost-effective solutions,” said Clarence Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Dakar.

As part of its commitment to supporting the cashew export season, DP World works with cashew traders by liaising with shipping lines, monitoring the cargo from its point of departure until it is loaded onto the regular lines, and handling the packaging, stuffing, and weighing operations for transport to its intended destination.

In recent years, DP World Dakar has collaborated with various shipping lines at the container terminal to ensure efficient and seamless export of cashews from Senegal and Guinea Bissau to countries across the world, including key markets in Asia.

Rodrigues said through faster administrative processes and new storage solutions – such as loading cargo directly at the terminal – the company was saving customers time and money.

“We enable cashew producers in Senegal and Guinea Bissau to have access to international markets,” he said.

Over the past 16 years, DP World has invested over $300 million in modernising the Port of Dakar.

– CAJ News