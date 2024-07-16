Honor emerges SA’s fastest growing smartphone brand

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – HONOR reports it has established itself as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in South Africa, with over 600 percent sales growth by the end of 2023.

It attributed the growth to Consumer, operator and retail partner trust in the fiercely competitive mobile market.

In line with this rise, the Chinese firm has recently announced the upcoming launch of the Honor 200 series.

This features the Honor 200 and for the first time in the country, the Honor 200 Pro.

“These latest models in the esteemed Honor N Series set a new benchmark in smartphone portrait photography with their studio-level AI Portrait Camera systems, encouraging users to transform everyday moments into timeless portraits,” it stated.

Honor said it had leveraged industry-leading platform-level artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and superior hardware to revolutionize smartphone portrait photography.

The 200 series, with its Triple 50MP Studio-level AI Portrait Camera, Honor AI Portrait Engine, and expertise from Studio Harcourt, is said to allow users to capture stunning portraits, setting a new standard in the industry.

The 200 Pro comes in Ocean Cyan and Black, while the 200 is available in Moonlight White and Black.

– CAJ News