Huawei hails success of SA youth skills training

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME South African beneficiaries of the Huawei’s LEAP skills development programme plan to use the skills they acquired to ensure the local Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is inclusive and equitable.

This coincides with World Youth Skills Day, as Huawei celebrated the successes of youth skills training in South Africa.

Two top tertiary students, Thembelihle Khumalo and Thagisa Percy, have reaped the benefits of LEAP, which included a trip to China.

Standing for Leadership, Employability, Advancement and Possibilities (LEAP) aims to advance young people’s technology skills and employability in the region.

At the recent LEAP Summit 2024: ICT Talent and Sustainable Development for Sub-Saharan Africa, held in Shanghai, China, a new target of training of 150 000 students was announced, marking a significant step forward in the programme’s commitment to empowering the next generation of ICT leaders.

Khumalo and Percy were invited to the recent LEAP Camp Study Tour and closing event due to their outstanding participation in various ICT training initiatives.

Their journey began with Huawei’s Seeds for the Future programme, which provides South African students and their peers from around the world the opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology and immerse themselves in Chinese culture.

Since its launch in April 2022, the programme has benefited 120 000 students from across sub-Saharan Africa.

Charles Cheng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei South Africa, said South Africa had witnessed significant strides in talent development over the past few years.

“LEAP has delivered remarkable growth and impact. After more than two years of development, we are thrilled that numerous individuals, including students like Thembelihle and Thagiso, have benefited from this initiative,” he said.

Khumalo (24) from Isandlwana in KwaZulu Natal, developed a fascination for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects at school.

This interest led her to study information technology (IT), specialising in communication networks at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

In 2023, her participation in the Seeds for the Future programme invited her to the Huawei LEAP Camp Study Tour in China, where she gained skills in digital technologies, cultural immersion, Mandarin Chinese, business, entrepreneurship, networking, personal growth, history, science, leadership, and teamwork.

Khumalo said the most rewarding parts of the journey on the LEAP Camp Study Tour and in the technology space had been gaining hands-on experience with Huawei’s innovative technologies, building meaningful connections with industry experts, enhancing her digital skills, and exploring cultural and historical aspects of China.

“This incredible opportunity has motivated me to pursue my goals confidently and enthusiastically,” she said.

Percy (20) hails from Thohoyandou in Limpopo and is currently studying for a BSc Honours in Computer Science at the University of Venda.

He aims to specialise in artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security, focusing on developing advanced facial recognition systems for secure identification.

“Gaining hands-on experience with Huawei’s cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning, and seeing their real-world impact, has been incredibly rewarding,” Percy said.

World Youth Skills Day, celebrated on 15 July, aims to highlight the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

– CAJ News