Landmark partnership to tackle malaria in South Sudan

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – A LANDMARK partnership has been unveiled to eradicate malaria in South Sudan.

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, have launched the nationwide rollout of the R21 malaria vaccine.

It marks a significant stride in the country’s efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of children.

The launch follows the arrival of the first consignment of over 645 000 doses of the R21 malaria vaccine in Juba on May 31, 2024.

These vaccines will initially be distributed to the 28 counties with the highest malaria burden, with plans to scale up the rollout nationwide.

Malaria continues to be a leading cause of illness and death in South Sudan, particularly among young children.

In 2022, the country reported an estimated 2,8 million cases and 6 680 deaths.

With approximately 7 630 new cases and 18 fatalities daily, South Sudan has one of the highest malaria incidence rates in the east African region.

“Malaria is a major concern for our country. We are committed to reducing the impact of malaria and improving the health outcomes for our children,” said Yolanda Awel Deng, Minister of Health.

“The continued use of this vaccine, alongside other preventive measures such as insecticide-treated bed nets and timely access to medical care, will be instrumental in our efforts to eliminate malaria in South Sudan.”

Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative for South Sudan, believes the rollout of the malaria vaccine is a game-changer in the fight against this disease.

“With the support of our partners, we are committed to protecting young children and reducing the malaria burden in the country,” Karamagi said.

WHO has deployed experts to support the rollout, ensuring the effective introduction and distribution of the malaria vaccine by leveraging extensive expertise from prior vaccine initiatives within the region.

– CAJ News