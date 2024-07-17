Boost to bridging Nigeria cyber security gender gap

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – EFFORTS to bridge the cyber security gender gap in Nigeria have received a financial boost after a leading firm in the sector provided US$500 000 for the initiatives.

MAD20 Technologies, the United States-headquartered provider of cyber security training, has afforded financial support to the Cybersafe Foundation, Africa’s non-governmental organisation in the digital development domain, for the project in Nigeria.

MAD20 said the contribution underscored its commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the cyber security industry. It represents the company’s second gift made within its $1 million ATT&CK the Gap campaign, aimed at narrowing the gender, ethnic and socioeconomic gap in the cyber security industry.

This is through continuous upskilling, reskilling and assessment.

“We’re very excited and thankful to receive MAD20’s donation to further our mission of building a diverse cyber security talent pool and facilitating a safer internet for everyone with digital access in Africa,” said Confidence Staveley, Executive Director of Cybersafe Foundation.

Located in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos, Cybersafe Foundation has committed to facilitating pockets of change that ensure a safer internet for everyone with digital access in Africa.

It reports that its gender-focused CyberGirls and DigiGirls initiatives are award-winning and have trained over 77 000 women and girls in 27 African countries.

Additionally, Cybersfafe disclosed that through its flagship initiative, #NoGoFallMaga, it has launched cyber security awareness campaigns reaching over 20 million people.

Reggie Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of MAD20, believes Cybersafe is an ideal partner for the ATT&CK the Gap campaign.

“Their dedication to empowering practitioners through the CyberGirls Fellowship Programme aligns perfectly with our values,” Stevens said.

According to the World Bank, women make up less than 25 percent of the cyber security workforce worldwide.

– CAJ News