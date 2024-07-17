Digital books project aims to increase Kenya literacy rate

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – WORLDREADER, the global non-profit organisation providing children and families in developing countries with access to digital books, has expanded its services to Kenya.

The American-based organisation has activated a BookSmart platform, which contains a vast amount of digital reading resources and tools for locals in the East African country.

Minors between the ages of three to 12 are to be the main beneficiaries of the project run in partnership with the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS).

Worldreader pledges to help readers build a better world through the power of literacy, with beneficiaries using e-readers, mobile phones and other digital technology to access content.

“Worldreader’s BookSmart initiative is being implemented globally. Its implementation in Kenya is expected to have a profound impact on literacy rates and educational outcomes,” said Olivia Kimani, Director of Partnerships and Services at Worldreader in Kenya.

She said in collaboration with KNLS, Worldreader was providing training and support to educators, parents and community leaders to maximise reach and effectiveness.

Worldreader launched a three-month reading campaign to organize communities to encourage children of the abovementioned ages to read 25 books each within the period, with set reading targets.

Worldreader’s expansion to Kenya coincides with the recent National Reading Day, the first in Kenya

It aims to increase literacy rates and promote access to information in both physical and virtual formats, foster a reading culture for lifelong learning and personal development, encourage local content creation, collaborate with stakeholders to bridge the digital literacy gap, and promote creative leisure through e-reading.

“Through engaging activities and meaningful discussions, the event inspired a new generation of lifelong learners and paved the way for a more literate and digitally inclusive society,” said Charles Nzivo KNLS Chief Executive Officer.

Kenya’s literacy rate is estimated at over 82 percent.

– CAJ News