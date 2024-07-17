GIBS, MasterStart to upskill SA professionals on AI

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE education technology business, MasterStart, and Gordon Institute for Business Science (GIBS), have partnered to equip South African professionals with skills in human and artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration, ethical AI use and decision-making techniques.

This will be done through the AI-Enhanced Decision-Making online short course they have launched in Cape Town.

The partnering organisations revealed this is an eight week programme, requiring a notional 4-6 hours per week.

Alexia Cox, Chief Learning Officer at MasterStart, said the company’s team set out to design an AI course that provided participants with practical and applicable tools and knowledge.

“We are thrilled to launch this course, which will not only improve learner’s workplace performance but also drive innovation and strategic growth in their organisations,” Cox stated.

Upon completing the course, learners will receive certification from the Johannesburg-based GIBS Business School.

Asogaran Shunmoogam, Head of Digital Education at GIBS, said the organisation believed embracing the latest research and technologies were essential for staying ahead in the prevailing fast-paced business landscape.

“The informed application of AI offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance productivity, foster innovation, and make knowledgeable decisions,” Shunmoogam said.

GIBS and Cape Town-based MasterStart note the era of human and AI collaboration is upon the world and Generative AI, once seen as a future technology, is now a powerful tool that forward-thinking organisations are adopting.

They cite a report by IBM, which established that, “Three out of four (75 percent) CEOs believe the organisation with the most advanced generative AI wins.

Already, 43 percent of CEOs are using generative AI to inform strategic decisions.”

– CAJ News