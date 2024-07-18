Namibia summit addresses scourge of cyber crime

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA is hosting stakeholders in the global cyber security sector to discuss prevailing issues in that space globally.

The International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition 2024, which runs until Friday in Windhoek, is providing a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange among key players in the cyber security domain.

Officially opening the event on Wednesday, ICT Deputy Minister, Modestus Amutse, called on stakeholders to collaborate and cooperate in the defence against cyber crime and attacks.

“Cybercrimes know no boundary and every sector is at risk of cyber attacks resulting in potential massive financial losses and reputational risks for organisations and individuals alike,” he said.

The fourth annual International Cybersecurity Conference is held under the theme, “Emerging Cybersecurity Threats and the Country’s Preparedness to Build a Safer Digital Space.”

In a related development, preparations for the eighth National ICT Summit have received a major financial boost after the ministry secured N$1 million (US$54 945) in sponsorships.

Minister Emma Theofelus has confirmed the development, as well as support worth half that amount, in kind.

The summit is to be held from September 9-11 in Windhoek.

The summit has become a platform for innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing in Namibia’s ICT sector.

Theofelus implores ICT industry players from the public and private sectors as well as academia and the youth to fully seize the opportunities this platform offers.

“Let us work together to build a resilient digital social and economic ecosystem,” she said at the launch.

Telecom Namibia has confirmed it has committed N$110 000 (US$6 044) as a platinum sponsor.

The theme of the summit, “Building Resilience to ‘Adapt or Die’ in the era of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence.”

“By supporting the National ICT Summit, the company aims to actively contribute to meaningful discussions and innovative solutions that will shape the future of the country’s digital landscape,” Telecom Namibia stated.

– CAJ News