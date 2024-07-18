Police ban protests in Kenya capital city

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – A SHOWDOWN is looming between Kenya police and protesters after the law enforcers banned demonstrations in the central business district (CBD) of the capital, Nairobi.

The ban came on the eve of renewed protests, scheduled for Thursday.

The National Police Service (NPS) said this was a security measure after it reported gathering information that some people would hijack the protests and engage in crime in the CBD.

“In keeping with our Constitutional role, and national security, we wish to inform the public that we have credible intelligence that organised criminal gangs are planning to take advantage of the ongoing protests to execute their attacks, including looting,” said Inspector General, Douglas Kanja Kirocho.

The police chief added, “As a result, no demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety.”

Kirocho assured that police were committed to partner with members of the public and the media to keep the east African country safe and secure for all Kenyans.

Yet, law enforces have been accused of firing live bullets to quell the anti-government protests, resulting in the deaths estimated at around 50 people over the past few weeks of demonstrations.

There have been allegations of extra-judicial killings, abductions, torture and other ill-treatment as well as arbitrary arrests since protests led by the Generation Z movement against taxation issues.

Calls have now amplified for President William Ruto to step down.

Recently, Japhet Koome resigned as Inspector General.

“It remains a matter of public concern that no single officer, as yet, has been arrested for the arbitrary arrests, abductions or unlawful killing of Kenyans in recent weeks,” the Human Rights Commission stated.

Analyst, Walaabu Jiloo, believes the ban on protests in Nairobi could further inflame clashes.

“Such denial is provocative and instigates clashes between police and Gen Z, where the consequences could be very bad,” Jiloo said.

The CBD has been the focal point since the protests erupted over the Finance Bill.

– CAJ News