AI in Contact Centres: Enhancing Human Interaction with Technology

by HANS ZACHAR

CAPE TOWN – THERE’S no question that artificial intelligence (AI) is having a moment. While AI has the potential to transform every industry – and in some cases, is already doing so – the contact centre is no different. In fact, Gartner predicts that 80% of customer service departments will be utilising AI to elevate agent productivity and the customer experience (CX) by 2025.

Future-forward contact centres are already working with AI to coach agents to become more empathetic as well as manage multiple interactions efficiently. AI-driven sentiment analysis can provide real-time feedback to agents, helping them adjust their tone and approach based on the customer’s mood and behaviour. This kind of support not only improves the quality of interactions but also allows agents to handle more complex queries with fewer transfers, reducing customer frustration.

Data-led engagement

There’s also the fact that AI has the ability to process and analyse large volumes of data quickly, this means it can identify patterns and trends that human agents may potentially miss. These insights can be used to tailor responses and offer personalised solutions, making each customer interaction more effective. With AI, it’s easier to ensure consistency in customer service by standardising responses and providing agents with the best practices and guidelines to follow during their interactions.

AI technologies such as speech analytics, agent training tools and consolidated CRM platforms are revolutionising contact centre operations. Speech analytics can identify trends and issues in real-time, enabling proactive problem-solving. AI-based training tools offer personalised coaching to agents, ensuring continuous improvement and skill development. Consolidated CRM platforms provide agents with a unified view of customer data, streamlining processes and reducing the need for call transfers. These advancements all lead to more efficient and effective customer service.

The implementation of AI also reduces the time agents spend on administrative tasks. For example, AI can automate post-call summaries and data entry, allowing agents to focus on engaging with customers for better CX. This automation not only improves efficiency but also enhances job satisfaction for agents, as they can dedicate more time to meaningful and complex interactions.

The intelligent assistant

While AI can automate simple, high-volume tasks through chatbots and voice assistants, AI cannot work alone. Rather, AI can act as an intelligent assistant to human agents during calls providing real-time suggestions, retrieving relevant information quickly and guiding agents through complex procedures. This support can be particularly valuable in high-pressure situations, enabling agents to deliver high-quality service consistently. So, while AI can easily handle routine queries (such as appointment bookings or balance inquiries) human agents manage more complex and nuanced inquiries that require a human touch.

Even though AI is a game-changer, integrating it into existing customer journeys and systems is a complex process that requires careful design. What’s needed is a seamless experience where customers do not feel they are being handed off between different systems. This is why AI should only enhance, and not complicate, the customer journey. Contact centre AI requires a well-thought-out strategy that considers the integration of AI with existing CRM platforms, digital channels and customer service protocols. If anything, successful AI integration involves collaboration across various departments, including IT, customer service and compliance. Businesses need to either partner with a BPO who has the technological know-how or have a clear roadmap that outlines the steps for implementation, from selecting the right AI tools to training staff and monitoring performance.

An ethical question

As AI becomes more prevalent in contact centres, there are ethical considerations that need to be addressed. Concerns about data privacy, transparency and consumer perception have never been more important. Ensuring robust data privacy measures, for example, are critical to building (and maintaining) trust. The ethical deployment of AI also involves being mindful of its social impact, particularly in terms of job displacement in different geographies.

An additional consideration is the evolving regulatory landscape for AI in contact centres. In the United States and the United Kingdom, AI regulations in contact centres emphasise privacy, data protection, transparency and accountability. In the US, the GDPR affects companies handling EU data, while the CCPA gives California residents data rights and the FTC mandates clear communication about AI use. In the UK, GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018 ensure robust data protection, with the ICO providing guidance on responsible AI use and recommending regular audits. Both jurisdictions require consent, transparent AI practices, strong data security and ethical accountability to protect consumer rights and promote fair use of AI in contact centres.

AI is undoubtedly a game-changer but the future of contact centres lies in the harmonious collaboration between AI and human agents. By leveraging the strengths of both, businesses can create a more responsive, efficient and empathetic customer service environment. This balance will not only meet the evolving expectations of customers but also position organisations to thrive in an increasingly digital world. And with the right strategy and partner, AI can be a powerful ally in delivering exceptional customer service and driving business success.

https://nutun.com

NB: Hans Zachar is Chief Technology and Information Officer for Nutun.

– CAJ News