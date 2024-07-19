Court reverses ban on Nairobi CBD protests

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – A RULING by a Kenyan court against a ban by police of protests in the central business district (CDB) of Nairobi, indicates impartiality by the judiciary during ongoing nationwide protests.

The Milimani High Court late Thursday issued the order by the Acting Inspector-General, Douglas Kanja, on Wednesday.

In issuing the ban effective in the capital city, Kanja had alleged a ploy by some criminal gangs to infiltrate the protests by the Generation Z movement to demand the resignation of President William Ruto.

The court’s decision came after weeks of anti-government protests that have left at least 50 people dead since mid-June.

Activist groups are planning demonstrations every Tuesday and Thursday through at least late August to force Ruto’s ouster.

“Related demonstrations remain possible at various locations on other days as well,” a security source forecast.

The ban of demonstrations in the CBD appeared to have helped thwart protests scheduled for the historical Uhuru Park on Tuesday.

In addition to the ban, authorities had not left anything to chance and deployed additional security personnel in the area.

With the police order overturned by the courts, indications are protesters would gather there this coming Tuesday.

The security source said tight security was therefore likely around the State House, Parliament building, Nairobi CBD as well as offices and homes of Members of Parliament.

On Thursday, the United States embassy denounced authorities’ heavy-handedness to the protests that started in June over the Finance Bill, which critics argue adds to the burden of over-taxation.

Around 50 people have been killed. Police are accused of firing live ammunition, abducting some protesters and government critics as well as violating journalists.

The US embassy urged police to exercise restraint and protect the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully.

“We call on provocateurs and opportunists to avoid blocking roads and looting businesses,” it added.

– CAJ News