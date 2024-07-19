D-Max 1.9 a game changer in the bakkie category

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ANY list of business-aligned bakkies that meet high expectations for executives, entrepreneurs or leisure purposes would be incomplete without the ISUZU D-Max 1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS.

This is an amazing car that is deeply rooted in technology to ensure the driver, passengers and goods transported are safe.

It delivers some kind of durability, reliability and capability that have been engineered to conquer whatever challenges that may come its way. Whether it is in a rural or urban setup, this Isuzu takes them head-on with comfort.

The D-Max 1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS has been built to overcome whatever challenges or obstacles that come on highways or wilderness, making it one of the best bakkies entrepreneurs would not dare miss for their businesses.

This is a must grab vehicle, especially when one operates business/es that require bakkies while at the same time the entrepreneur wears the executive tag.

Before driving any car, I check for safety and security innovations first. This new ISUZU D-Max possesses, particularly the automotive design, technology, comfort and safety.

It comes with highly advanced automotive technology that keep drivers and passengers well connected, entertained and safe while carrying capacity load.

Still on safety, I like most the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and V-CROSS models monitors that ensure the surrounding environment does not harm or hurt the driver, harm the car or surrounding environs.

Security wise, it is awesome, although one day the gate at home bounced back to hit the car while driving out.

I opened the gate with the remote, but before the car passed the gate it returned quickly to hit the bakkie. Such developments rarely happen when driving off-road or highways.

The D-Max 1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS boasts a host of safety features such as Electronic Brake Pressure Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with traction control, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC) making sure the driver, passengers and goods are all safe.

I also like the intuitive active alerts and passive safety features that guarantee the driver and passengers and goods are always secure. This is the bakkie entrepreneurs and executives cannot afford to miss in their fleet of business cars.

This vehicle in question produces enough power of 110kW and 350Nm torque ensuring whatever challenges off-road terrains or highways are conquered. It ensures the destination is accomplished without any hesitations or suspicions.

I like cruising on highways, hence I find the new D-Max’s cruise control provides the best comfort even when the bakkie is unloaded.

When it comes to entertainment, believe me, the bakkie brings full functionality of your smartphone that navigates and integrates into the Infotainment System in a way that ensures safety of the driver while cruising. It is a wireless system powered by Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility.

The access systems feature best connectivity via Wi-Fi while the display cluster is linked to the Infotainment System to assist the driver to communicate while reducing eye movement.

This D-Max version is a game changer in the bakkie business for South Africa and the entire African continent.

I drove from Johannesburg to Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal covering a distance of 78km, but the journey felt like I drove from Johannesburg to Pretoria, which is 20km less.

The entertainment makes driving exciting instead of being tiresome.

On arrival at the Stonehaven on Vaal, some visitors faced challenges amid the high turnout, but I did not have such issues thanks to reverse cameras.

The bakkie consumes less fuel, averaging 14km per litre. It is also easy to maintain. It is a super comfortable automatic vehicle.

Off road the D-Max 1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS looks perfect, boasting a beautifully designed body.

It can carry up to five passengers, although I would recommend four for adults. It can carry lots of loads without any challenges on the road.

I believe this is one of the toughest bakkies I have ever reviewed in South Africa, and, either off road or highways.

All Isuzu D-MAX models are sold as standard with a comprehensive five-year/120 000 km warranty and roadside assistance, as well as a five-year unlimited distance anti-corrosion warranty.

In addition, a five-year/90 000 km service plan is included in the purchase price, with service intervals scheduled every 15 000 km or annually, whichever comes first.

Through Isuzu Mobility, customers have the option of extending the standard service plan up to a maximum of six years or 200 000 km.

Alternatively, the service plan can be upgraded to a full maintenance plan that covers the vehicle for planned and unplanned maintenance up to six years/200 000 km.

– CAJ News