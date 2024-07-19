Ex-MPs jailing strains Eswatini, American ties

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

Eswatini Bureau

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – THE sentencing of two ex-legislators in Eswatini has triggered a diplomatic row between the United States and the Southern African country.

Mthandeni Dube and Bacede Mabuza, who are critics of the administration of King Mswati III, have been sentenced to 18 years and 25 years in prison respectively.

On Monday, a court initially sentenced the duo to 58 years and 85 years respectively after being convicted under the Suppression of Terrorism Act of 2008 and the Sedition and Subversive Activities Act of 1938.

The duo was found guilty of allegedly inciting unrest during the pro-democracy protests in June 2021.

They were convicted in June 2023, after almost two years of arbitrary detention in the former Swaziland.

The US Embassy in Eswatini appeared to accuse the judiciary of partiality and lacking independence.

“It is critical Eswatini ensures respect for all fair trial rights, and that courts are not used to suppress freedom of expression. Misuse of courts will only erode trust and undermine the rule of law and human rights,” the US embassy responded.

The embassy alleged the use of courts to suppress dissenting views.

Eswatini has denounced the response of the embassy.

Alpheous Nxumalo, government spokesperson, described the sentiments as “unfortunate.”

He said the government had full confidence in the competence, independence and impartiality in the judiciary.

“To this end, we plead with the United States Embassy to respect the due process of the law and ultimately, the rule of law,” Nxumalo said.

“Casting aspersions on the independence of our judiciary after delivery of judgement by a court of competent jurisdiction is an affront to (the) rule of law,” Nxumalo said.

Some human rights organisations, accused of aligning to Western countries, have also criticised the sentencing of Dube and Mabuza.

Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said Eswatini authorities must immediately quash the “unjust and baseless” convictions and sentences of the former members of parliament (MPs).

“Their convictions and sentences stem solely from the peaceful exercise of their human rights,” Chikwanda argued.

CIVICUS expressed solidarity with Dube and Mabuza.

“The two pro-democracy parliamentarians were convicted for demanding democratic reforms,” it stated.

Eswatini is Africa’s last absolute monarchy. Political parties are banned from elections.

Mswati III’s father, King Sobhuza (deceased), banned political parties in 1973.

Mswati III ascended to the throne in 1986, aged 18.

He has come under criticism for an alleged lavish lifestyle while a majority in the kingdom nation suffers poverty.

– CAJ News