Olomide gets caught up in Congolese media crackdown

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – ONE of Africa’s most iconic musicians, Koffi Olomide, has fallen out with authorities in his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over remarks attributed to him over an escalating rebellion.

The musician (68) has been quoted in a media interview as saying the Congolese army’s response to the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels’ assault was too weak.

Jessy Kabasele, the journalist, who conducted the interview has been suspended for an indefinite period.

The Communication and Broadcasting Board (or CSAC locally) accused Kabasele of “failing to reframe” Olomide’s speech which, it argued, “undermines the enormous efforts and sacrifices made by the government.”

The media regulator summoned Kabasele and Olomide last week. Olomide’s lawyers are said to have met with a prosecutor on Monday.

“The cases of Olomide and Kabassele are reminiscent of other journalists and public figures who have been targeted by the authorities,” said Vincent Sima Olé, coordinator of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The activist believes the work of Congolese journalists operating in eastern provinces has been fraught with danger and their dedication and commitment should be commended.

“Instead of punishing journalists and private citizens for expressing views on a crisis that is devastating the country, the authorities should protect journalists’ rights to operate safely and freely,” Olé said.

Congolese authorities have been fighting the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group since hostilities renewed in 2022 in the North Kivu province.

CSAC has been stifling reporting on the conflict east of the country.

In February, it issued a directive requesting the media not to broadcast debates on Congolese army operations without the presence of at least one “expert on the matter.”

In April, the CSAC recommended that media outlets should no longer “broadcast information relating to the rebellion in eastern DRC without referring to official sources.”

– CAJ News