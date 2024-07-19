Zambia partners Sweden, UN on Global Digital Compact

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is partnering with Sweden and the United Nations to lead a global drive to promote and secure the internet.

This is to culminate in the Swedish and Zambian Ambassadors to the UN presenting a Global Digital Compact to secure the above goals and promote artificial intelligence (AI) to the annual UN General Assembly in September this year.

Sweden’s top envoy to the Southern African country has disclosed the plans at the 2024 Lusaka Internet Meet-Up in Lusaka.

Johan Hallenborg, the Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, was among the attendees at the event in the capital city.

He said his country supported a free, open and secure internet to promote human rights.

“In the cyber space, they (human rights) must be protected.” Hallenborg said.

The European Union (EU) Charge d’Affaires, Matthias Heusing, lauded Zambia, saying it had taken bold steps towards digitalisation, particularly with the launch of the Digitalisation Agenda in 2023 and the upcoming establishment of a new Cyber Security Agency.

“The European Union and its member states stand ready to support Zambia in realising these goals, leveraging their expertise and resources to enhance digital infrastructure, promote digital literacy and foster an inclusive digital economy,” Heusing said.

In a related development, speaking at the event, Technology and Science Permanent Secretary, Brilliant Habeenzu, said Zambia’s Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Amendment Bill was now with the Ministry of Justice after a handover by the Ministry of Technology and Science.

From the Justice ministry, the bill is expected to be subjected to a Parliamentary Committee, paving way for the enactment process. He noted the government had decided to revise the law to strengthen the legal framework and promote a free internet society.

