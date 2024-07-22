SA feels impact of global Microsoft outage

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa, the continent’s largest economy, users have not been spared the severe Microsoft Windows outage reported last Friday.

It is regarded as the worst cyber event in history.

This is attributed to an incorrect update by software company, CrowdStrike, for its endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa was among those affected.

It reported its Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) indices were not updating.

“Clients are advised that we are aware of the FTSE issue globally and are awaiting resolution. Clients are advised to trade with caution,” JSE stated.

Capitec, the retail bank, noted the global downtime incident with CrowdStrike caused service disruptions that impacted international companies like airlines, banks and telcos.

“Our clients’ bank accounts were not affected and we acted quickly to restore our banking channels,” Capitec stated.

It assured its services affected by the downtime had been restored.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Capitec pleaded.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) revealed it had not been affected by the outage suffered by some airlines around the world.

It disclosed it did not use CrowdStrike services.

“We want to assure all stakeholders and the public that the ACSA airport network remains unaffected by this outage with operations running as normal.”

In view of the widespread impact of the global outage, it encouraged travellers to contact their respective airlines for further flight information.

