SkySafari keen to host Asians in East Africa

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SKY-SAFARI has assured of its readiness to offer scheduled safaris to Asian guests visiting East Africa.

The pledge by the region’s premier luxury fly-in safari experience coincided with the inaugural launch of direct flights between the capital cities of Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Nairobi (Kenya) by AirAsiaX (AAX).

Set to take its first flight on November 15, this marks a historic achievement for AAX as the sole low-cost carrier in Malaysia to offer direct air connectivity to Kenya.

AAX will also provide a seamless “Fly-Thru” connection, linking Kenya with 130 destinations across Australia, Northern and Central Asia as well as Southeast Asia, offering affordable and convenient travel options while reinforcing its commitment to global connectivity.

“SkySafari perfectly complements the new route, offering scheduled fly-in safaris within exclusive, executive-cabin aircraft,” stated Elaine Muncal, on behalf of Elewana Collection and SkySafari.

Elewana comprises 15 boutique lodges, camps and hotels across Kenya and Tanzania.

Starting in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, SkySafari guests can choose between an eight-day or ten-day Kenyan safari visiting the most sought-after wildlife locations and conservancies such as Meru National Park, Amboseli, Loisaba Conservancy and Masai Mara National Reserve.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania-based SkySafari announced its recognition in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024, for the second consecutive year.

This award honours businesses that consistently earn excellent reviews worldwide on TripAdvisor.

Muncal noted the accolade was based on genuine feedback from community members who have visited and left authentic, first-hand reviews on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of top destinations.

TripAdvisor is the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

– CAJ News