25 killed in escalating Mali insurgency

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE latest insurgency in Mali has left at least 25 civilians dead in the West African country.

A non-state armed group carried out an attack on the locality of Dembo, in the most impacted area of the central region of Mopti.

Residents and community representatives confirmed the attack.

The central regions of Mali have witnessed an escalation of violence and insecurity.

Mopti remains the epicentre of protection incidents, with 2 876 events in the first quarter of 2024.

The area of Bankass, where this incident took place, has particularly seen a significant increase of violence.

Hostilities and movement restrictions have only aggravated the humanitarian situation..

“These have also disrupted humanitarian access,” lamented a humanitarian agency spokesperson.

With protection risks on the rise, 1,6 million people are now in need of protection assistance across Mali.

Despite the growing needs on this matter, slightly over 23 percent of the requested funding for the protection sector has been secured under the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan.

Mali is one of the countries impacted by Islamist insurgency in the region. It also suffered a coup in 2021 when the army, led by Vice President Assimi Goïta, captured President Bah N’daw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Minister of Defence, Souleymane Doucouré.

