ANC hapless in disciplinary process against Zuma

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE African National Congress (ANC) is in a quandary in its mission to discipline its former president, Jacob Zuma.

It is a desperate effort by the ANC to punish Zuma for de-campaigning Africa’s oldest liberation movement.

The disciplinary process has stalled for the third time as the embattled party wants to institute proceedings online or virtually.

On the contrary, Zuma wants the process conducted in a physical format at the

revolutionary party’s head office located in the central business district (CBD) of Johannesburg, Gauteng province.

However, a physical hearing would be to the detriment of the ANC, considering Zuma’s pulling power. He is a crowd puller and his sympathisers have in recent days, the pro-Zuma groups occupied the area.

Thus the ANC’s insistence on an online hearing also comes as part of security measures as the restless Johannesburg could come to a standstill if he attends the proceedings at the ANC Headquarters at Luthuli House.

On the other hand, Zuma’s team believes the former president of the ANC party and country (82) is of an advanced age to be subjected to a virtual hearing.

So, for the third time, the disciplinary hearing stalled this week as Zuma’s representatives told media he had to leave talks amid the deadlock as to whether the disciplinary process will be held physically or online.

ANC stalwart, Tony Yengeni, who is in the Zuma camp in the factionalised ANC, is the ex-president’s envoy in the hearings.

Yengeni (69) has served a prison sentence for the arms deal in which Zuma was allegedly the kingpin.

The failed hearing in Johannesburg, blamed on technical glitches, is the latest twist in the fallout between ANC and Zuma, who is arguably the most divisive leader of the iconic party that spearheaded the demise of apartheid in South Africa.

While he is president of the breakaway uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), he maintains he remains a member of ANC but in protest of the conduct of current leader of part and country, Cyril Ramaphosa.

MK, which Zuma endorsed in December 2023 and is its president, contributed to the ANC losing its outright majority rule during the elections held in May this year.

Despite losing its outright majority, ANC retained first place with 40 percent, the Democratic Alliance (DA) came second with 21,81 percent while the MK emerged third with a 14,58 percent lion’s share of the polls.

Now that the ANC and DA have entered a coalition leading the unity government, MK, which came third, is now the official opposition.

MK has 58 Members of Parliament (MPs) in a legislature that comprises 450 members and Zuma is hailed as a political masterclass.

MK is not part of the government of national unity (GNU) presiding over the beleaguered country’s the country’s so-called the government of national unity (GNU) that is enduring economic and political problems.

Zuma has faced more severe problems as an individual, having been cleared of rape allegations, and corruption charges ongoing.

– CAJ News