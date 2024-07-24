Concern over disappearance of activists in Guinea

from MAMADU ONDO in Conakry, Guinea

Guinea Bureau

CONAKRY, (CAJ News) – THE human rights community has denounced the disappearance of two activists following their arrest in Guinea.

Mamadou Billo Bah and Oumar Sylla (also known as Foniké Mengué), leaders of the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), a civil society movement, were arrested by security forces on July 9, along with Mohamed Cissé, FNDC coordinator, in the Matoto commune of Conakry.

Reports indicate that these arrests were carried out violently and without a warrant.

While Mohamed was released the following day, the fate of the others remains unknown, raising concerns that they may have been arbitrarily detained or forcibly disappeared in violation of international human rights law.

The Attorney General has recently publicly stated that the two men were not being held in an official detention centre.

“We have also received reports that they have been subjected to torture, inhuman and degrading treatment,” said Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The spokesperson urged the transitional authorities in Guinea to immediately and unconditionally release the two activists, unless they were formally charged in accordance with established judicial procedures, guaranteeing their right to adequate legal defence.

The authorities have also been urged to conduct a prompt and independent investigation into the circumstances of their detention and disappearance, as well as into reports of torture and other ill-treatment.

“All those responsible for human rights violations must be held accountable,” Al-Khhetan said.

“The rights to freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly of the entire Guinean population, including opposition activists, must be protected,” Al-Kheetan said.

Guinea has been under the military administration of Mamady Doumbouya since the coup in 2021.

– CAJ News