Death toll to rise after Ethiopia landslides

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – SEARCH and rescue activities are still ongoing after deadly landslides in southern Ethiopia.

Authorities have reported at least 157 fatalities as of late Tuesday.

“Search operations continue. The death toll could rise further in the coming hours and days,” said a humanitarian spokesperson.

At least ten have been hospitalised after the landslides in the Gofa Zone, South Ethiopia Regional State.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered a landslide in Geze Gofa Woreda.

As emergency services and local residents carried out search and rescue operations on Monday, a second landslide occurred on the hillside, burying many of those responding to the initial incident.

As of Tuesday, further scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast in the region over the coming days. It is feared more downpours could trigger further landslides and hamper ongoing response operations.

Disruptions to electricity and telecommunications services are forecast.

Humanitarians fear some bridges, rail networks and roads may be impassable.

The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission has deployed its Rapid Response Team to assess the situation and start the coordination on the ground.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is contributing to the assessments and mapping the humanitarian partners operating in the area and its surroundings with capacities to respond.

– CAJ News