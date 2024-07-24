Kenya explores collaboration with Amazon Web Services

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE Kenyan government is seeking partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance the country’s digital economy value chain and spearhead the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Engineer John Tanui, the Principal Secretary: State Department for ICT and Digital Economy, disclosed the plans during a tour of the AWS Development Centre in the capital Nairobi.

Tanui toured the facility alongside the Parliamentary Committee on Communication, Information, and Innovation, led by chairperson, John Kiarie and legislator, Joyce Atieno Bensuda.

The AWS team, led by Justin Brindley-Koonce, the Vice President of AWS Support and Managed Services, hosted the government delegation.

“The government is dedicated to expanding opportunities for young people through policies and legislation,” Tanui assured.

He said the administration is aimed at collaborating with the United States-headquartered AWS to create opportunities for technical institutions across Kenya, ensuring that these opportunities were available to persons with disabilities and women.

“Additionally, we encouraged AWS to offer internship opportunities to local university students,” Tanui said.

“As a government, we are committed to exploring policy and legislative measures to support the growth of this dynamic ICT sector.”

“We are encouraged by the progress and look forward to seeing even more Kenyan youth excel in the tech industry,” Tauni continued.

President William Ruto launched the AWS Development Centre in October 2023.

AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon, providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and application programming interfaces.

– CAJ News