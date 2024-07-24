Malawi taps to technology in tackling floods

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI is embracing technology in disaster management activities in the floods-prone southern African country.

Central to this is the recently-launched Impact-Based Forecasting (IBF) portal.

Initiated and funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), this project is co-funded by Arm and Partners for Water, and implemented by the Malawi Red Cross Society, Royal Haskoning DHV and the Netherlands Red Cross’ data and digital initiative, 510.

It is further supported by Malawi’s national authorities for water resources, meteorological services and disaster management, the University of Malawi, the African Drone and Data Academy and Globe.

It is anticipated the fusion of technology and local expertise, localised flood models in combination with the IBF Portal can ensure that communities are informed and safeguarded against the rising waters of uncertainty.

The IBF portal serves as a digital one-stop-shop to support the decision-making of disaster managers by displaying information on the impact of an incoming disaster at the right time for them to be able to act.

Through its compatibility with localized models and other real-time data sources, the portal ensures that forecasts are not only localized but also up-to-the-minute. This way, anticipatory action professionals are empowered to anticipate, mitigate and respond to the evolving nature of flood events.

The portal is further able to identify at-risk infrastructure such as water points, schools, and health clinics, allowing disaster managers to tailor their solutions to the unique challenges and needs of each community.

Chance Muwama, Anticipatory Action Specialist at the Malawi Red Cross Society, said the project had provided many opportunities to fill gaps in risk identification, monitoring and effectively managing hazards.

“By incorporating the IBF Portal, communities have a chance to timely prepare for disasters which reduces their impact in the long run,” Muwama said.

– CAJ News