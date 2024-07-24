Most vulnerable Zimbabweans cross to neighbouring nations

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE prevalence of the most vulnerable in society crossing to neighbouring countries highlights the collapse of the social services in Zimbabwe.

In June, among these were at least 625 pregnant women, 271 unaccompanied children, 189 people with chronic illnesses and 36 with disabilities.

This is according to a survey by the International Organisation for Migration (IMO).

During the reporting period a total of 49 751 movements were recorded and 1 982 migrants were interviewed across 20 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Zimbabwe.

The total movements recorded decreased by 14 percent compared to the previous month.

Sixty-two per cent of movements observed were inflows, while 38 per cent were outflows.

The South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor recorded the highest movement of 44 654 (90 percent) followed by the Zambia-Zimbabwe corridor which recorded 5 097 (10 percent) movements.

According to IOM, 27 percent of movements were after improved livelihoods, 26 percent looking for employment and 18 percent for reunification with family.

Fifty-four percent of movements along the South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor were short-term movements, 22 percent were long-term economic movements while 21 percent were family reunification movements.

The Zambia-Zimbabwe corridor consisted of 54 percent short-term movements, 23 percent long-term economic movements and 23 percent family reunification movements.

There has been mass movement of Zimbabweans to neighbouring countries after the economic problems faced by the Southern African nations in the past two decades.

A majority of them are in those host countries illegally.

The government of president Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) has been accused of massive corruption, rampant looting of state’s resources, lawlessness, abuse of human rights and doing so with impunity.

– CAJ News