Nigeria’s Taraba State explores SA business opportunities

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S Taraba State has procured building technology valued at over R50 million (US$2,74 million) from South African company, Hydroform International.

This month, Governor Agbu Kefas is travelling for a business mission with his delegation to Johannesburg, South Africa to further explore more business opportunities.

Kefas’ administration has taken up the initiative to foster bilateral trade agreements between Nigeria and South Africa.

The Gauteng mega state trillion dollar economy presents massive opportunities for trade, technology and knowledge exchanges that can benefit both provincial entities.

According to a report, on September 18 in 2023, Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu, met his South African presidential peer, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the side events of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York City in the United States.

In the spirit of fostering cordial and mutually beneficial economic exchanges between Africa’s largest trading partners, the two leaders set a mandate to continue with a collaborative and innovative economic partnership in the future.

Nigerian-South African bilateral relations and agreements play an active leadership role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which are crucial to the socioeconomic upliftment of the African sub continent.

Governor of Taraba State, Nigeria, HE Agbu Kafus (centre) surrounded by Mr Conrad Mwanza (media expert) and HydroForm Managing Director, Robert Plattner (right)

Taraba, known as “Nature’s Gift to the Nation,” in northeastern Nigeria, is renowned for its agricultural, tourism, and mining woven by a rich diversity of culture, ethnicity and language.

With his strong defence institutional knowledge and global education,

Kefas is spearheading a digital transformation in all sectors to stimulate local economic growth on a provincial state level through enacting the AfCTA inter Africa trade mandate on a Continent wide stage.

– CAJ News