Cape Town records increase in international visitors

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Cape Town International Airport has reported a 13-percent increase in international visitors for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year.

This equates to over 1,5 million passengers moving through the international terminal.

For the month of June, a year-on-year growth of 14 percent was recorded, with over 197 000 two-way international passengers travelling through the terminal.

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape province, disclosed the figures.

After a slight dip in May, attributed to decreased domestic travel around the South African general elections, the domestic terminal recorded a 9 percent year-on-year growth for the month of June, with over 550 000 two-way passengers processed.

Year-to-date, the domestic terminal has reached a 9 percent year-on-year growth when compared to 2023, with over 3,5 million passengers moving through the terminal.

TAAG Angolan Airlines

Meanwhile, Norse Atlantic Airways will commence a new direct seasonal flight between London Gatwick Airport and Cape Town, starting October 28, with three flights per week.

TAAG Angola Airlines will add three additional frequencies on its Luanda – Cape Town light starting September 4.

– CAJ News