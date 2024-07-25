E-commerce platform expands in Nigeria

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – THE e-commerce platform, Mayluv World, has announced its expansion in Nigeria.

The platform said this is a significant development aligning with the company’s mission to make elegance and exceptional quality accessible to discerning customers worldwide.

“We believe that luxury should be within reach for everyone,” said Mary Kolawole, Chief Executive Officer of Myluv World.

She said the online platform featured an extensive array of timeless designer lighting, exquisite furniture and exclusive home furnishings.

“Each piece is meticulously sourced by our team of dedicated experts, ensuring that every item in our collection is a testament to unparalleled craftsmanship and style,” Kolawole said.

The new e-commerce platform comprises a broader range of luxury items, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

To celebrate the launch of its new e-commerce platform, Mayluv World is offering exclusive discounts and promotions for a limited time.

Mayluv World is a leading luxury brand offering a curated selection of home accessories, decor and lifestyle products in Nigeria’s commercial city of Lagos.

It pledges a focus on craftsmanship, style and to make luxury accessible to all through its e-commerce platform.

– CAJ News