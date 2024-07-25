Honor unveils 200 series in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR has officially launched its 200 series in South Africa.

It comprises the 200 Lite, 200 and 200 Pro.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the series is an accessible mid-range lineup that delivers flagship-level performance and an unrivalled studio-level portrait photography experience.

Honor, on Wednesday hosted an exclusive launch event unveiling the devices to a host of media and stakeholders.

During the launch event in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub, the brand made landmark announcements of partnerships and collaborations it has pursued for the 200 series campaign with popular brands in South Africa.

This included a one-of-a-kind collaboration with local streetwear fashion brand, GALXBOY, and GQ Magazine South Africa.

Honor has joined forces with Parisian portrait photography house, Studio Harcourt to co-engineer the HonorAI Portrait Engine.

This newly developed photography mode utilises Honor’s AI technology to replicate Studio Harcourt’s signature lighting and shadow effects, streamlining a two-hour photoshoot process into a few simple steps.

The series features a 50MP Portrait Main Camera with a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor.

Additionally, the device features a 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera and a customised Sony telephoto sensor.

The 200 series runs on MagicOS 8.0 and offers AI-powered smart functionalities like Magic Portal, Magic Capsule and Magic Ring.

It comprises 12GB of RAM and a 512GB storage drive.

– CAJ News