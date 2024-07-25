UN Tourism on investment prospects in Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations Tourism has launched a guide on sustainable tourism development in Zambia.

It identifies key sectors for investment.

Titled “Tourism Doing Business—Investing in Zambia,” the guide aims to boost economic growth nationwide.

Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of UN Tourism, said this publication would lead to greater prosperity, job creation, community empowerment, and small and medium enterprises expansion in Zambia.

“It offers a comprehensive overview of Zambia’s economic, political, and social landscape, highlighting the vast opportunities within Zambia’s tourism industry,” he said.

Rodney Simbuka, Minister of Tourism of Zambia, said, “Investment in tourism is pivotal not only for sustainable development, economic growth, job creation but also the preservation of our rich cultural heritage and the conservation of our natural resources creating opportunities for the local communities.”

Among other attractions, the Southern African country has the Victoria Falls, at the border with Zimbabwe.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Zambia’s economic outlook is promising, with projected growth rates of 4,3 percent in2023, 4,7 percent in 2024, and 4,8 percent in 2025.

Zambia has maintained a steady growth rate of 3,2 percent over the past decade, demonstrating economic stability that exceeds the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 3 percent.

– CAJ News