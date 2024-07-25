VFS Global Ireland visa centres open in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VFS Global has opened three new application centres for the convenience of Botswana and South Africa residents seeking to travel to Ireland.

The facilities have been opened in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria in South Africa.

This is in partnership with the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa.

“The opening of three new centres in key locations of the Kingdom is part of VFS Global’s plans to enhance cooperation with the Government of Ireland and offer a convenient and secure visa application platform to outbound travellers from South Africa and Botswana and efficiently cater to the growing travel needs from both countries,” said Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global.

Appointment booking for long-stay and short-stay visa applications commenced effective July 10.

VFS Global has been a partner for the Client Government of Ireland for visa processing services since 2004.

The company services visa processing requirements on behalf of the government through an extensive network of 79 Visa application centres across 26 countries.

These include China, Ghana, India, China and the Philippines.

– CAJ News