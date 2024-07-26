Nigeria blames looming protests on regime change agenda

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have alleged a regime change agenda as behind the upcoming nationwide anti-government protests.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the allegations ahead of the August 1 protests against the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The intelligence agency said it had confirmed “a sinister plan by some elements to infiltrate the protest and use it to cause chaos and extreme violence in the land.”

DSS said it had identified the reason behind the protest to be political, with the organizers said to be planning to use the intended to smear the federal and sub-national governments, make them unpopular and pit them against the masses.

“The long term objective is to achieve a regime change especially at the centre,” Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, said.

Nigeria is the second country in as many weeks, after Kenya, to blame protests against the government on a regime change agenda.

Kenya has in recent weeks suffered anti-government protests which President William Ruto, in power since 2022, blamed on an American non-governmental organisation, which he said was sponsoring the demonstrations.

In Nigeria, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has struggled to resuscitate the economy since attaining office in 2023.

DSS warned Nigerians against engaging in violence during the upcoming protest action.

Afunanya said the service would work with other sister security and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace.

“It will, where necessary, apply all legitimate methods to achieve this,” he added.

Nigeria has in recent months slipped from being the biggest economy in Africa to fourth.

– CAJ News