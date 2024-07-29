Mystery over Libya military training camp in SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

Executive Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HOW a legally-registered facility, operated by an accredited security training service provider, has ended up being an illegal military training base for undocumented Libyans is a source of mystery and panic in South Africa.

What is certain though is the arrest of 95 Libyans after a raid of the now- military base highlights how porous borders and possible corruption in immigration is plunging the latter into a haven for terrorists.

This coincides with new revelations how the country has, within its borders, individuals allegedly financing the escalating Islamist insurgencies in the continent.

Such does not bode well for South Africa, already suffering a reputation as having some of the most violent crimes globally.

On Friday, police and sister agencies including the Home Affairs department uncovered the suspected military training base in White River in the Eastern Mpumalanga province before apprehending the Libyan nationals in connection with the discovery.

The place was initially designated as a training site but it remains a mystery how the Libyans were allocated the site and how the suspects obtained their visas.

Suspects have been charged with contravening the Immigration Act.

This would imply the Libyans got into South Africa undetected, which is scourge amid South Africa’s leaky borders whose weaknesses are exacerbated by corrupt officials facilitating illegal entry.

When a team led by South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives arrived at the farm in question where they found the Libyans housed in military tents. Military training equipment, including licensed firearms, were also found.

During the operation, police also found dagga and cocaine.

Senzo Mchunu, newly-appointed Minister of Police, only said the application for the facility complied with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) requirements but “the fact of the matter is a gap between what was applied for and what is happening here.”

The identity of the applicant is to be revealed during ongoing investigations.

White River is 15 km north of the provincial capital Mbombela (Nelspruit).

Possible links of the discovery to criminal syndicates or terrorist cells are not ruled out. Libya, the North African country, has been mired in conflict since the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Asked on the speculation that more such camps as the one in White River were present, Mchunu said, “We are not going to confine ourselves to what we have established now. We are going to expand our checks.”

The camp under probe in White River was discovered after locals reported an increase in crimes like rape, burglaries, shootings and drug dealing.

Last week, some South African-based individuals were among a trio the United States said it has imposed sanctions on for the financing of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) activities in Central, Eastern and Southern Africa.

One is Abubakar Swalleh, described by the US as a “South Africa- and Zambia-based” ISIS operative allegedly involved in the physical transfer of funds from South Africa to the DRC.

Additionally, Swalleh reportedly facilitated the movement of ISIS-affiliated individuals from Uganda to South Africa, and vice versa.

Swalleh has allegedly been involved in robberies and kidnap for ransom in South Africa.

The US has also imposed sanctions on Zayd Gangat, said to be a South Africa-based ISIS facilitator and trainer.

“ISIS leaders in South Africa have historically used robbery, extortion, and kidnap for ransom operations to generate funds for the group,” the US Treasury stated.

South Africa is experiencing a surge in kidnappings.

Last Thursday, police personnel rescued two female Chinese nationals after they were abducted in Bramley, Johannesburg.

Some reports indicate R20 000 (US$1 092) ransom was paid.

A prominent local businessman who had been held by kidnappers for some six days was rescued in Gqebera, Eastern Cape, also Thursday.

Indications are that R10 000 ransom demanded by the abductors was paid.

In 2023, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global financial crime watchdog, greylisted South Africa for not fully complying with international standards around the prevention of money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

– CAJ News