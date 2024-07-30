Nigerians race time against SIMs deregistration

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – TIME is running out for Nigerian subscribers that have failed to link their national identification numbers (NINs) with subscriber identification modules (SIMs).

Scores of these subscribers have received a harsh reminder of the looming deadline when service providers de-registered their numbers this past weekend.

This was despite the deadline being July 31, which is Wednesday this week.

The regulator, the National Communications Commission (NCC), confirmed the development and has since ordered the telecom service providers to reactivate the blocked lines.

“The consumer is our priority, therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the Commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs,” stated Reuben Muoka, NCC Director for Public Affairs.

This is little reprieve though.

The regulator pointed out the reactivated consumers must note that this reprieve is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM.

“Members of the public who are yet to verify their SIMs are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to maintain access to their lines,” Muoka added.

However, some subscribers argued they had been deregistered despite complying.

The exercise, according to the government, is to enhance national security and ensure an accurate national SIM ownership database.

“The NIN-SIM linkage policy aids in verifying and protecting users’ identities while also providing a critical infrastructure that assures access to the benefits of a robust digital economy for the citizenry,” Muoka said.

The compulsory linkage of NIN with SIM began in December 2020 when the government directed telecommunications companies to ban unregistered SIM cards and SIMs that were not linked to NIN.

Since December 2023, the National Communications Commission has reviewed the deadline a number of times.

Before the July 31 deadline, the date to deregister the lines was April 15.

– CAJ News