Tecno to expand AIoT range in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TECNO is expanding its artificial intelligence of the internet of things (AIoT) product range in South Africa.

It has announced that new smart wearables planned for introduction to the South African market were coming soon.

These comprise Tecno Watch Pro 2 and Watch 3.

Both are described as perfect exercise and health companions, with each offering over 110 sports modes, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring plus sleep tracking.

Additional features include Bluetooth calling.

The wearables are said to consist of sleek and more durable ultra-thin designs and real-time notifications.

The Watch Pro 2 and Watch 3 will arrive in South Africa in due course, the manufacturer said.

AIoT is the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the internet of things (IoT) infrastructure.

The smartwatches add to an array of smart wearables and smart tech products available from the brand in South Africa.

Lately, all the focus lately has been on the new SPARK 20 series of smartphones by the Chinese brand.

– CAJ News