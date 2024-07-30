US, Nigeria MoU expands digital economy ties

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA and the United States are bolstering their emerging collaboration in the digital economy.

This is through harnessing artificial Intelligence, facilitating data flows and empowering digital upskilling between the two governments.

The digital economy has topped the agenda in recent meetings by senior officials in the two countries.

It is outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding signed in the US this week by local Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, and Nigeria’s Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, to launch the US-Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership.

Recently, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, Arun Venkataraman, visited Nigeria, where he met with Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Olatunbosun Tijani.

Late Monday, as per a note by Raimondondo’s office, she and Tijani jointly affirmed their shared priorities for strengthening the digital economy, promoting innovation and increasing digital trade and investment between Nigeria and the US.

Tijani noted the potential benefits of the digital economy, including economic growth, job creation, and the fostering of an inclusive, equitable, ethical, and sustainable digital future for our citizens and the global community.

Both acknowledged the transformative possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to shape economies and societies—across many sectors and in people’s daily lives—and the importance of harnessing the power of AI for good while mitigating its risks.

Raimondo and Tijani intend to foster cooperation between governments and industry in AI, data protection and cross-border data transfers as well as digital upskiling.

The West African country is the US’ second-largest trading partner in the continent, with two-way trade exceeding $10,6 billion in 2022.

Foreign direct investment from America to Nigeria was $5,6 billion.

– CAJ News