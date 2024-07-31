Honor reiterates support to South African youth

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR Technologies Africa has donated R300 000 (US16 373 or ¥118 724) worth of devices to enhance the digital skills of youth in Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.

The donation, following the success of the “Code with Honor” programme in KwaZulu-Natal townships and rural areas, has been made to the Technology Youth Development Agency (TYDA).

Fred Zhou, Honor’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the transformative power of technology.

“Our partnerships with stakeholders and NPO’s dedicated to enhancing access to digital skills and resources are integral to our mission to create an intelligent world for everyone,” he said.

Zhou added, “We want to reach as many children as possible, providing them with the skills and knowledge to.”

Slindokuhle Mbuyisa, Honor’s Public Affairs and Government Relations Manager, further elaborated on this vision.

“Townships and rural areas are the ultimate ‘greener pastures’ but it takes vision to unlock their potential. Youth from these places also have untapped potential.”

Mbuyisa said Honor ‘s Environmental, Social and Governance philosophy commits us to inclusive and sustainable development.

“This philosophy permeates the design of our products and initiatives,” Mbuyisa said.

“Whether you’re a designer, a coder, or just starting out, Honor devices and initiatives are canvases where anyone can paint their own opportunities in the colours of sustainability and inclusivity.”

Ally Tumelo Mphahlele, TYDA Founding Director, attended.

The Code with Honor programme, the Chinese smart devices maker, provides digital literacy and coding skills to young people in townships and rural areas.

– CAJ News