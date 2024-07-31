Irvine Partners announces German expansion

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE independent creative communications agency, Irvine Partners, has opened its second European office.

It is located in Stuttgart, Germany.

This expansion coincides with the launch of a dedicated travel and tourism division within the agency.

Irvine Partners said the decision to launch the German office, alongside a dedicated travel and tourism division, was a natural evolution for the agency.

“Germany and the United Kingdom are two of the biggest source markets for tourism into Africa,” said Rachel Irvine, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Irvine Partners.

“Given our deep understanding of the continent, its cultures, and its people, Irvine Partners is perfectly positioned to showcase the best of African hospitality, lifestyle and tourism products to these key markets,” Rachel said.

Monika Scheel-Kassai, a seasoned communications professional with over a decade of experience in the German media and PR sectors, leads the team in Germany.

“Driving Irvine Partners’ expansion into Germany is a career highlight and a challenge I can’t wait to take up,” said Scheel-Kassai.

She described Africa as a continent with a rich tapestry of cultures, stunning landscapes, and unforgettable experiences.

“I am excited to leverage Irvine Partners’ vast African expertise and creative storytelling to showcase some of the continent’s best hotels, lodges, vineyards, and attractions to the German media and public,” Scheel-Kassai said.

The expansion into Germany will be undertaken as a joint venture with established German communications, influencer and social media agency, thepublic.

Both Irvine Partners and thepublic are members of PRWA, the global network for independent agencies.

Christian Josephi, CEO of thepublic, said their values were aligned, and the potential for Irvine Partners to introduce German clients to the African media landscape was compelling.

“Together, we can create truly unique and impactful campaigns that bridge the gap between Africa and Europe,” said Josephi.

Established in South Africa in 2010, Irvine Partners has grown its pan-African network, with wholly owned offices in Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. In late 2020, the agency expanded its international reach with the opening of its London office which is now the group’s headquarters.

– CAJ News