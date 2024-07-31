Nigeria records rise in Lassa fever deaths

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – AT least 163 people have died from the Lassa fever since the beginning of the year.

The deaths are from 933 cases confirmed in the West African country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDCP) disclosed the figures.

In 2023, at this time of the year, 165 people had died from 165 confirmed cases.

In total for 2024, 28 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 125 local government areas.

Nigeria comprises 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja.

Sixty-five (65) percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases have been reported from the states of Bauchi, Edo and Ondo.

The predominant age group affected is 31-40 years while the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1.

Authorities assured efforts were ongoing to curb the disease.

“National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group continues coordinating the response activities at all levels,” NCDCP stated.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by a virus.

It is endemic in rats.

Humans contract it through exposure to food or household items contaminated with the waste of the rodents.

– CAJ News