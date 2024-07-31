UN condemns mass killing of Sudan civilians

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE death of 97 civilians after an attack at a hospital, residential areas and livestock market in the Darfur region of Sudan is among the worst tolls since the onset of war in 2023.

It could not be ascertained who was behind the attacks but the country is engulfed in a war featuring the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Darfur also suffers ethnic clashes.

The killings on July 27 occurred in Al Fasher City.

“I am deeply saddened by these horrific attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, apartments and markets,” said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan.

The United Nations envoy added, “Civilian infrastructures should never be a target and are protected under the international humanitarian law.”

The UN reports that the incident in Al Fasher caught many civilians by surprise as the town had experienced relative calm for about two weeks, enabling markets to reopen and many families to resume their livelihoods.

Resumption of livelihoods and other economic activities, unimpeded humanitarian access and upscaling of humanitarian funding are seen as critical for Sudan to avert the looming threat of famine.

The country faces the worst levels of acute food insecurity in its history, with more than half of its population – or 25,6 million people – in acute hunger.

According to humanitarian partners, more than 19 000 people have been killed and over 33 000 injured since the conflict erupted in April 2023.

More than 10 million people have fled their homes, including more than 5 million children, and more than 2 million other people have crossed into neighbouring countries.

More than halfway through the year, the Sudan humanitarian appeal, which seeks US$2,7 billion, is 32 percent funded.

– CAJ News