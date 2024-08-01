Generated AI Actors To Disrupt SA Marketing

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa: AI has broken a new barrier of imagination on the continent of Africa this week.

Immersive Fox, led by software engineer, entrepreneur and former Tech Lead at Meta, Alisa Patotskaya, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-driven world’s fastest text-to-video AI actor technology in South Africa.

C-suite decision makers, spokespersons, training departments or marketers can now generate an AI actor or digital clone of a human being, and simply prompt it with paragraphs of text to come to life as a content presenter on screen, using the exact lip-synchronised voice and image. Most importantly, the AI actor can deliver the script in more than 50 languages, using the same voice and human replica, giving businesses global reach.

“Immersive Fox’s proprietary technology renders the highest-quality AI actors without the need for internal 3D models,” said Alisa Patotskaya, Founder and CEO. “The resolution, realism, range of emotions, and expressiveness of our clones surpass industry leaders. Last month, we were the first to launch hand gestures and our upcoming release will include AI-generated emotions ranging from serious to happy,” explained Patotskaya.

“We can generate a 1 minute of video content in less than a minute (compared to the closest competitor taking more than 10 minutes) and train a new personalised actor in 25 hours with only two minutes of video shot on a webcam, versus the industry practice of 10 days of processing time and 15 minutes of supervised studio recording. This gives us a 10x cost advantage over competing solutions, enabling the creation and distribution of tens of thousands of personalised videos. We can generate one minute of video content in less than one minute, compared to competitors’ average of over ten minutes for the same duration,” she added.

“We are the world’s fastest creator of AI actors, thanks to our unique architecture and methodology. Our technology is revolutionising sales and digital marketing, corporate training, coaching, and education. By offering unparalleled speed and quality, we empower marketers to create hyper-personalized marketing campaigns and quickly A/B test them to find the perfect advertising video that brings the highest conversion. Our video player enables autoplay preview in the message – across email, social media, and ads.”

Video is being used to add more personalised email content through embedded videos, enhance SEO, and create captivating social media and video posts and ads. The announcement comes at a crucial time when the marketing industry grapples with the need for high-quality, relevant content and efficient lead nurturing processes.

In the current digital age, marketers face numerous challenges. Email marketing demands high-quality, relevant content to maintain engagement, yet producing such content consistently is a daunting task. Content marketing and SEO require constant updates to align with evolving search engine algorithms, with metrics like time on page, bounce rate, and social shares heavily influencing rankings.

Moreover, video content has proven to be a key driver of engagement, but its production is time-consuming and expensive. Social media marketing and advertisements also require captivating visuals to stand out in a crowded digital space.

“Our AI technology offers a solution to several pressing issues, enabling marketers to create engaging, high-quality content quickly and cost-effectively. We are proud to say that we have integrated with well-known customer platform, HubSpot, which is a statement of trust in our product,” Patotskaya added.

LLMs such as ChatGPT have meant that text-based content is fast and easy for anyone to create, flattening the quality of content online. By contrast, video generates more engagement, one of the most important metrics for marketers, alongside brand sentiment and trust. The AI actors can also deliver messages from recognised company spokespersons, bolstering a consistent and reliable communication strategy.

“As a social media and gaming educator in this country, MySociaLife needs to respond to daily trends, producing content quickly, but also affordably. Using Immersive Fox, our training can be agile and on-trend. In addition, our lessons can be translated and presented in other languages, which opens up new regions to us; that’s our next focus. If we use AI for good, we can dramatically change outcomes here in Africa, and local EdTech providers can extend their reach internationally,” explained Dean McCoubrey, Founder of MySociaLife.

“We expect that the majority of video content will be produced using AI in the next 5 years across the globe. Up until now, video has felt costly as it requires crews, actors and locations. The ability to try different messages, without shooting and editing constantly creates agility and variation that can be tested, allowing marketers to repurpose content in multiple formats, including video, without additional effort. AI continues to unlock doors we could never have previously imagined. This continent can benefit from automation in areas where it has previously struggled. When you think about coaching or education in emerging markets, for example, these are truly exciting times,” concluded Mrs. Patotskaya.

This article has been widely published by CAJ News Africa on behalf of our media partner: www.journalismweb.co.za

– CAJ News